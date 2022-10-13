 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A variety of sushi hand rolls.
A selection of temaki.

Inside North County’s Sleek New Bar Specializing in Premium Sushi Hand Rolls and Sake

Clique Hospitality’s Temaki Bar sets an early November opening in Encinitas

by Candice Woo
Photography by Arlene Ibarra

The group behind Lionfish at the Pendry and Serea at the Hotel del Coronado, which debuted Joya Kitchen earlier this year, is bringing a new Japanese restaurant to Encinitas where Clique Hospitality’s Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake is scheduled to splash open on Tuesday, November 1. Another outpost is coming to the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas this December.

Most of the 45 seats inside the 2,500-square-foot space on South Coast Highway will flank the central sushi bar, where its chefs will assemble each temaki, or sushi hand roll, to order. Typically offered as cylindrical or cone-shaped handheld bites, it’s essential that temaki be served and eaten immediately while its seaweed wrapper is still crisp, the rice is still warm, and the fish is still chilled and fresh.

Rendering of a modern sushi bar.
Rendering of the sushi bar.
Temaki Bar

JoJo Ruiz, the group’s executive chef who’s running the kitchen along with executive sushi chef Sebastian Sevilla, who heads up Lionfish’s sushi program, says they’re taking steps to ensure that the hand rolls will be served at their peak, using special warming boxes to toast the sheets of nori and a modern rice tumbler to mix and fluff the short grain Koshihikari rice.

Now known for his work in sustainable seafood as a James Beard Smart Catch Leader, Ruiz’s first job at 16 years old was at a Bonita-area Japanese restaurant where he was introduced to the art of sushi. He would go on to teach a sushi class while attending the San Diego Culinary Institute, further honing his skills at restaurants like Tower23 and Oceanaire.

Though temaki, available a la carte or in sets of three, four, or five hand rolls, will be the restaurant’s focus, the menu will also feature a variety of sashimi, nigiri, cut rolls, and starters like beef tataki and tuna poke bowls.

Open at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Temaki Bar will offer a selection of premium sake, along with wine on tap and sake bombs featuring local craft beer.

King crab hand roll.
King crab hand roll.
Shrimp sushi.
Ebi nigiri.
Cucumber salad.
Cucumber salad.
Spicy tuna on crispy rice.
Spicy tuna on crispy rice.
Bang bang shrimp.
Bang bang shrimp.

Temaki Bar Menu

Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake

575 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas , CA 92024
