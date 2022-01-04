Five New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened in San Diego

Having a tough time keeping up with all the new dining options? Welcome to the Opening Report, a curated roundup of recent restaurant openings big and small across San Diego that will be regularly updated.

January 4, 2021

HILLCREST— There now exists a whopping 12 locations of Breakfast Republic throughout Southern California with the latest outpost of the San Diego-based chain touching down in the heart of Hillcrest in the space that formerly housed Two Seven Eight. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the restaurant and bar serves up a crowd-pleasing menu of brunch plates and cocktails that currently includes winter season specials like a pomegranate mimosa, katsu curry with eggs, and a lime meringue French toast. 3685 Fifth Ave.

SOUTH PARK— Local roaster Dark Horse Coffee has rolled open its fifth San Diego area branch at the corner of Juniper and 30th. Two years in the making, it replaces the Daily Scoop and brings small-batch ice cream back to the neighborhood courtesy of its Golden Hill scoop shop Mutual Friend. Dark Horse’s new 1,500-square-foot cafe is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. with full coffee service offered until 5:30 p.m. 3004 Juniper St.

LEMON GROVE— The Italian compatriots behind Osteria Panevino, Breakfast & Bubbles, and Rusticucina, along with chef Marco Provino (Giardino), have teamed up to open Inpasta in East County, a spacious establishment that combines a sit-down restaurant, deli, and gourmet marketplace. The restaurant’s menu is based on pasta and pizza, with grab and go sandwiches, prepared pastas, pizza by the slice, and gelato available in the deli and a large assortment of Italian ingredients showcased in the market. 8099 Broadway.

NORMAL HEIGHTS— After five years on Adams Avenue, Beerfish has morphed into the Swan Bar with owner Abel Kaase transforming the breezy beer spot into a dark cocktail den. Serving classic drinks, including an espresso martini and cosmopolitan on draft that are $5 during happy hour, the bar also serves up a basic menu of build-your-own burgers, sides, and salads. 2933 Adams Ave.

PACIFIC BEACH— The birria boom has reached the coast with the arrival of Riverside’s Birreria & Taqueria La Huasteca in North PB. Featured both beef and lamb birria, highlighted in tacos as well as on-trend birria pizza, birria ramen, and quesabirria, the extensive menu also includes breakfast specialties, mole, menudo, pozole, and street tacos filled with everything from cabeza to carnitas. 865 Turquoise St.