The Taco Stand Arrives on Convoy’s Asian Food Corridor

A cocktail bar component will follow

by Candice Woo
One of the most bustling restaurant plazas on Convoy Street is about to get even busier. Sharing a strip mall and a perpetually-packed parking lot with Crab Hut, RakiRaki, and O’Brien’s Pub, the Taco Stand officially opens Monday, January 31 at 11 a.m. This is the eighth outpost of the popular taqueria, which is known for its street tacos and burritos as well as Mexican paletas and freshly-fried churros. Co-owner Julian Hakim tells Eater that he’s excited to be a part of Convoy’s dynamic food scene, and says this location may stay open late on weekends to provide the area with another after-hours dining option.

As Hakim and his partners continue to grow the Taco Stand brand in Orange County and Miami, the group is concurrently expanding the number of Japanese restaurants they run as Shōwa Hospitality which includes Himitsu in San Diego, Tama in Los Angeles, and Torien, a yakitori spot in New York City. A new ramen shop, called Shōwa Ramen, is also coming to UCSD.

Inspired by Tokyo’s listening bar culture, the group has dedicated half of the 1,800-square-foot space to an intimate, 30-seat cocktail bar that will be opening in February. Dubbed the Convoy Music Bar, the laid-back hangout will feature a custom sound system from Japan and a drink list created by a bartender from a well-known cocktail spot in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood.

The Taco Stand/Convoy Music Bar

4646 Convoy St Ste 111 , San Diego, CA 92111

