Ramen Superstar Menya Ultra Heading to Westfield UTC

Top local ramen restaurant Menya Ultra will soon be one of the marquee dining options at Westfield UTC. The acclaimed ramen-ya is opening at the Collection at UTC, the new development at the former Sears site where Bay Area fish house Pacific Catch recently debuted and Blue Bottle Coffee is opening soon. Other incoming tenants include Convoy’s SomiSomi ice cream and sandwich chain Board & Brew.

Arriving by Fall 2022, the 1842-square-foot Japanese establishment will serve a similar menu to Menya Ultra’s existing locations in Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, and Hillcrest. Though its offerings were impacted last year due to worldwide supply issues, Menya Ultra recently added its original tonkotsu shoyu ramen with Hokkaido wheat hand-pulled noodles back to the lineup. Later this year, chef/owner Takashi Endo is planning to move Menya Kobo, his local noodle factory, to the same Clairemont Mesa Boulevard center as its flagship restaurant.

A rep for the restaurant also confirmed to Eater that Endo is looking to open other San Diego area locations in the future.