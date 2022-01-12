 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Shake Shack Continues Burger Boom in North County

Now open at the Beacon La Costa, with more locations to follow

by Candice Woo
The outside of a Shake Shack burger restaurant. Kelsey Orcutt

Landing in 2017 at Westfield UTC, buzzy burger chain Shake Shack now operates five outposts in the San Diego area with the latest opening Wednesday, January 12 at the Beacon La Costa complex in Carlsbad; this is the second North County branch for the NYC-based company, which has hundreds of locations around the globe.

For opening day, a dollar for every burger sold on opening day to the Kids for Peace organization; the menu includes Shake Shack signatures as well as its SoCal-only burger, the Roadside Double consisting of a double Swiss cheeseburger with Dijon mustard and beer-simmered onions, plus several local beers.

Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the 2,854-square-foot Carlsbad restaurant has a large patio and a special area where customers can pick up their food after pre-ordering via Shake Shack’s app.

A rep for the company tells Eater that a sixth location is planned for the new Watermark development in Scripps Ranch; they’re working with Michael Burton of Urban Strategies Group for local expansion.

Shake Shack Carlsbad

7740 El Camino Real Suite K, Carlsbad, CA 92009

