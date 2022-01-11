 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A dramatic gold cocktail bar in the center of a fancy dining room.

The Gorgeously Vibrant Kingfisher Takes Flight in Golden Hill

This new restaurant and cocktail bar brings modern Vietnamese fine dining to San Diego

by Candice Woo
Photography by Kimberly Motos

After more than two years of planning and pop-ups, Kingfisher Cocktail Bar & Eatery will officially glide open its doors on Friday, January 14, bringing more destination dining to greater San Diego and giving the neighborhood of Golden Hill a new place for date nights. Conceived by the family behind the Crab Hut restaurants, it started with the desire to expand representation for Vietnamese cuisine and has evolved into a showcase for modern fine dining based on Southeast Asian flavors, with its spicy, pungent, and herb-forward dishes made new by executive chef Jonathan Bautista, who recently took Eater on a deep dive into his menu that centers around seafood, dry aged meat, and local produce and will continually change through the seasons.

A large circular cocktail bar.

With a dramatic 23-seat central bar and industry vet David Tye as bar director/general manager, Kingfisher should also be a serious cocktail spot. From a spritz to an Old Fashioned and a margarita, classic drinks have been refreshed with Asian ingredients like bitter melon, five spice, sesame leaf, and lychee. Its house shot, also known as Rocket Fuel, combines butter fat-washed blackstrap rum with Mr. Coffee liqueur in a nod to potent Vietnamese coffee.

A dramatic gold-topped cocktail bar.

Glittering in gold, the 90-seat space was created in collaboration with Ocio Design Group and CLTVT, with a shimmery lotus print encircling the dining room where banquettes line the walls and metal display cases hide two cozy booths. Folding glass doors open up the dining area to a sidewalk patio.

Seating diners at a reduced capacity to start, Kingfisher reservations are now available online but the restaurant is also accepting walk-ins.

Metal cages of liquor bottles in front of two booth tables.
A blue leather booth tucked behind a metal cage of bottles.
Mirrors line the wall of a dining room.
Dining room glass doors open up to a sidewalk patio.
A beautiful wall covered in a lotus print with dining tables.
Kingfisher sign in front of an open restaurant door. Kimberly Motos

Kingfisher, 2469 Broadway, Golden Hill, 5 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Sunday, closed Tuesdays.

Kingfisher Menu

Kingfisher Cocktail Bar & Eatery

2469 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92102

