Mini Golf Pairs With Food and Cocktails at Liberty Station

The longstanding golf course at the Loma Club in Liberty Station has a fresh addition geared towards family-friendly fun. Called Tappers Mini Golf & Cocktails, it revolves around two new 9-hole mini golf courses that have been added to the venue. Reservations are now available online with tee times starting at 9 a.m. daily.

Dubbed the Gator and Gopher courses, they were designed by Oliver Mahoney, a well-known mini golf builder in the UK who is running the project with Laura Johnson and Luke Mahoney, co-founders of the East Village’s You & Yours Distilling Co. Johnson and Mahoney are Point Loma residents, and have been updating and enhancing the Loma Club property since taking over operations in early 2020.

A full renovation and redesign of the 3,200-square-foot clubhouse and patio, inspired by traditional private clubs and the team’s love of classics golf films like Caddyshack and Happy Gilmore and overseen by local firm obrARCHITECTURE, is expected to completed soon but Tappers guests already have access to a newly-constructed bar and upgraded outdoor space.

The Loma Club’s menu, which can also be consumed while playing on the mini golf courses, includes canned cocktail from You & Yours and drinks ranging from the Jungle Birdie made with house-infused pineapple rum, Campari, lime, and soda to On the Green, a cocktails that combines You & Yours’ Sunday London Dry gin, cucumber, elderflower, lime, and tonic. New dishes debuting this weekend include a pork belly BLT, New England-style shrimp roll, Nashville hot chicken tenders, and a French onion dip served with homemade potato chips.