Drake-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Continuing San Diego Expansion

The LA-based chain opens Friday in Mira Mesa.

by Candice Woo
Signage above the entryway of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Mira Mesa.
Dave’s Hot Chicken in Mira Mesa.
Dave’s Hot Chicken

Want some Drake-approved eats? The superstar rapper/entertainer recently became a significant investor in Dave’s Hot Chicken, joining the fried chicken chain’s other famous backers like actor Samuel L. Jackson and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. The rapidly-growing LA-based restaurant, which got its start in 2017 as an East Hollywood parking lot pop-up, has sold the rights to nearly 500 franchise locations in North America and will open at least 25 outposts this calendar year.

Rapper Drake in a black sweatsuit cuts into a container of chicken tenders and fries from Dave’s Hot Chicken.
Drake digs into some Dave’s Hot Chicken.
Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Its latest spot debuts Friday, October 1 in Mira Mesa on Westview Parkway and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. This is the third area store for local franchise owners Lawrence Joseph Kourie and Andrew Feghali, who brought Dave’s Hot Chicken to San Diego in May 2020 and operate locations in Pacific Beach and El Cajon.

The fast-casual chain specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders that come in seven different spice levels, with the hottest version requiring customers to sign a waiver before they dig in.

The Mira Mesa location is just the third of more than 10 restaurants that Kourie and Feghali plan to open in the San Diego area; the fourth is coming to Escondido in the last half of 2022.

Dave's Hot Chicken Mira Mesa

10728 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92126

