Michelin Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

In its grand finale, the Michelin revealed its list restaurants that have earned has arrived with the release of the 2021 Michelin Guide California. Four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of 27 restaurants with star ratings for 2021 including two-starred Addison; honor-seeking Jeune et Jolie, helmed by chef Eric Bost, with one star; Soichi Sushi with one star; and Sushi Tadokoro with one star.

This is the first time that Michelin has published an official guide and awarded stars since 2019, when the statewide guide debuted and Addison Restaurant in Carmel Valley was the only local establishment to earn one Michelin star. Now ranked at two-stars, Addison is no longer alone in receiving a rating. Both Soichi Sushi and Sushi Tadokoro graduated from the previous 2019 “New Discovery” list to a star rating in this year’s update of the guide.

In Michelin canon, one star represents “a very good restaurant,” while two stars signify “excellent cooking, worth a detour,” and three stars denote “exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.”

Soichi Sushi opened on Adams Avenue in 2019 and was among the five local restaurants that were recognized by Michelin last fall as “new discoveries” when the company paused publishing its annual guide due to the pandemic.

Master chef Soichi Kadoya, whose nearly three decades-long sushi career started at age 16 and includes five years at Sushi Tadokoro, another acclaimed local sushi bar, runs the University Heights restaurant with his wife Raechel, their three daughters, and a small staff.

The 1,110-square-foot sushi bar, which pivoted to takeout service for part of last year, seats just 26 diners and has zero plans to expand even with its newly-earned Michelin star status says Raechel Kadoya, who told Eater that already popular restaurant is fully booked into November. In fact, they don’t want anything to change at all despite the publicity the award will bring; The sushi bar is open Wednesday through Sunday and is best known for its $135 omakase experience. “Soichi is based on an intimate sense of omotenashi, or deep-rooted Japanese hospitality,” says Kadoya, “and we don’t want that to get lost in all of this.”

To recap all the recent Michelin fanfare: On September 15, the company shared a preview of potential winners by recognizing five San Diego restaurants — Animae, Callie, Fort Oak, Little Frenchie, and Menya Ultra — as “new culinary discoveries” and subsequently gave Bib Gourmand honors to Callie, Cesarina, Cicca Osteria, Dija Mara, and Morning Glory on September 22.