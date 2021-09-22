Michelin Guide Bestows Bib Gourmand Status on Five San Diego Restaurants

Five San Diego area restaurants have been selected to Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand category, a designation given by its inspectors to “good quality, good value restaurants” that, according to the tire company, “leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price.” In the U.S., the criteria includes being able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.

Callie, Cesarina, Ciccia Osteria, Dija Mara, and Morning Glory comprise the latest group of Bib Gourmand-awarded establishments in San Diego, joining the crop of local spots previously selected in 2019 that were included in the inaugural statewide Michelin Guide.

Chef Travis Swikard, for whom the East Village’s Callie is his first solo restaurant shared, “We are honored to be recognized by Michelin. Staying true to our mission statement we strive to provide excellent cuisine, service, and ambiance in a fun, casual, and approachable atmosphere. It’s not only an honor for us but for San Diego, a city where we’re all working together to elevate the local culinary scene.”

This latest bit of news follows last week’s preview recognizing five local “culinary gems” and sets the stage for a major announcement, scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, which will reveal the San Diego restaurants that will (hopefully) be receiving Michelin stars prior to the publication of the 2021 edition of the Michelin Guide California.

Michelin did not publish a 2020 version of the guide because of the global pandemic, choosing instead to release a list of “new discoveries” in California that included five restaurants in San Diego.