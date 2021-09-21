 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A Beach Bungalow Bar and Restaurant Is Heading to Pacific Beach Pier

The owner of Hermosa Beach’s Tower12 is bringing the restaurant’s surfer fuel spirit — if not the name — south to San Diego

by Candice Woo
The lounge at Tower12 decorated with TVs, a surfboard, surf mural, and various pieces of art.
A surf-inspired lounge at Tower12.
Tower12

Touching down near Crystal Pier, replacing the 10-year-old Fat Fish Cantinagrill, is a new restaurant with roots in Hermosa Beach. Owner Greg Newman, who operates a number of establishments up and down the SoCal coast, says the restaurant will reflect the surfer-fuel spirit of his Hermosa Beach pierside restaurant Tower12 . Newman says he’s still deliberating on a name for the Pacific Beach restaurant but it’ll serve a menu similar to Tower12’s, which ranges from halibut aguachile and Waldorf salad with smoked chicken to burgers, sandwiches, and wood-fired pizzas.

Newman says he’s been looking to expand to San Diego for 20 years, and for the last decade he and Next Wave Commercial’s Paul Ahern have had their sights set on this specific Mission Boulevard location. As luck would have it, Ahern’s real estate partner Nate Benedetto picked up the listing for the 5,500-square-foot building and the deal was signed before the property went to market.

The bartender pours a beer behind the bar at Tower12.
The bar at Tower12.
Tower12

Being an out-of-town operator, Newman acknowledges that he needs to earn some local cred; while Tower12 revolves around the surf, skate, and music scene of LA’s South Bay, Newman is doing research to make sure that this location will reflect the history and culture of Pacific Beach community. Designed like a sprawling beach bungalow, with several interconnected dining areas and a wraparound patio, the restaurant is due in mid-to-late 2022. Now that he’s got a place in town, Newman says he’d like to bring more of his restaurants, particularly his upscale Mexican spots Palmilla and Esperanza, to the San Diego area.

Tower12’s fried chicken sandwich on a wooden board in front of a record player.
Tower12’s fried chicken sandwich
Tower12

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Malibu Icon Gladstone’s Restaurant Added to Seaport Village Lineup

By Candice Woo

Michelin Honors ‘New Culinary Gems’ in San Diego Ahead of the California Guide

By Candice Woo

Bay Ho Brewery Rolls Out of a Tough Stretch of the Pandemic With a New Burger Trailer

By Candice Woo

Eater San Diego Is Seeking New Contributors

By Candice Woo

Detroit-Style Pizza Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in the East Village

By Candice Woo

Swagyu Spawns 20-Seat, Tasting Menu-Only Restaurant in Pacific Beach

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world