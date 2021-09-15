Malibu Icon Gladstone’s Restaurant Added to Seaport Village Lineup

Gladstone’s and Shorebird, two well-established waterside restaurants from elsewhere in Southern California are the latest to enter Seaport Village as part the Port of San Diego’s ongoing revitalization that has brought a mostly local influx of restaurants to the bayfront center.

Originated in Malibu where it’s been in business since 1972 and famous for its sweeping patio along Will Rogers State Beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Gladstone’s is a Los Angeles landmark. There is another Gladstone’s in Long Beach and the restaurant is expanding to a major development in San Pedro that will also house a giant facility for Mike Hess Brewing. At Seaport Village it’s replacing the longstanding Edgewater Grill in its 9,684-square-foot waterfront space, which includes a wraparound patio, and will serve an updated menu of seafood dishes ranging from fish plates to king crab and Maine lobster.

Joining Gladstone’s in anchoring Seaport Village’s carousel district is Shorebird from the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, which operates a number of restaurants in Orange County and Arizona. It’ll swap in for Pier Café, taking over the unique two-story, over-water structure. The 2,272-square-foot restaurant’s menu will include sushi, taco plates, and wood-grilled steak and pork chops.

The Port of San Diego says it anticipates Gladstone’s and Shorebird to start construction next summer with both restaurants scheduled to open by fall 2022. Retail Insite’s Allison Campbell and Don Moser represented the landlord for these leases.