 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michelin Honors ‘New Culinary Gems’ in San Diego Ahead of the California Guide

Some of the restaurants could be subsequently awarded with Bib Gourmand status or Michelin stars

by Candice Woo
A Michelin 2021 sign sits behind a shop window Shutterstock

On Wednesday, September 15, the Michelin Guide inspectors announced a crop of “new culinary gems” they’ve named in the San Diego area. Part of a preview leading up to the big release of the tire company’s statewide California guide, some of the featured restaurants could be subsequently awarded with Bib Gourmand status or Michelin stars. Bib Gourmand honorees will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22 while the California stars will be release on Tuesday, September 28.

New additions in contention in the San Diego region are Animae, Callie, Fort Oak, Little Frenchie, and Menya Ultra. The list also included selections from Orange County.

The company is releasing these previews throughout the summer. It started with San Francisco and the surrounding wine country on August 4.

The international restaurant guide’s first all-California edition was released in 2019, with Addison Restaurant in Carmel Valley winning San Diego’s only Michelin star while eight local restaurants, including Campfire, Juniper & Ivy, and Kettner Exchange, were named to the Bib Gourmand category, restaurants offering “high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.”

In 2020, because of the pandemic, Michelin chose to select and honor a batch of “new discoveries”, including five restaurants in San Diego, in lieu of publishing the full dining guide.

Next Up In Michelin

The Latest

Malibu Icon Gladstone’s Restaurant Added to Seaport Village Lineup

By Candice Woo

Bay Ho Brewery Rolls Out of a Tough Stretch of the Pandemic With a New Burger Trailer

By Candice Woo

Eater San Diego Is Seeking New Contributors

By Candice Woo

Detroit-Style Pizza Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in the East Village

By Candice Woo

Swagyu Spawns 20-Seat, Tasting Menu-Only Restaurant in Pacific Beach

By Candice Woo

Mini Golf Pairs With Food and Cocktails at Liberty Station

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world