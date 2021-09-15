Michelin Honors ‘New Culinary Gems’ in San Diego Ahead of the California Guide

On Wednesday, September 15, the Michelin Guide inspectors announced a crop of “new culinary gems” they’ve named in the San Diego area. Part of a preview leading up to the big release of the tire company’s statewide California guide, some of the featured restaurants could be subsequently awarded with Bib Gourmand status or Michelin stars. Bib Gourmand honorees will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 22 while the California stars will be release on Tuesday, September 28.

New additions in contention in the San Diego region are Animae, Callie, Fort Oak, Little Frenchie, and Menya Ultra. The list also included selections from Orange County.

The company is releasing these previews throughout the summer. It started with San Francisco and the surrounding wine country on August 4.

The international restaurant guide’s first all-California edition was released in 2019, with Addison Restaurant in Carmel Valley winning San Diego’s only Michelin star while eight local restaurants, including Campfire, Juniper & Ivy, and Kettner Exchange, were named to the Bib Gourmand category, restaurants offering “high-quality meals which include two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.”

In 2020, because of the pandemic, Michelin chose to select and honor a batch of “new discoveries”, including five restaurants in San Diego, in lieu of publishing the full dining guide.