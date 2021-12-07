Hospitality Group Behind Serea and Lionfish Bringing Massive Restaurant to Torrey Pines

Clique Hospitality, known for its nightlife hotspots in Las Vegas and two high-profile hotel restaurants in San Diego — Lionfish at the Pendry and Serea at the Hotel Del Coronado — is getting into the daytime scene with a new restaurant that will anchor a 195,000-square-foot life sciences hub in Torrey Pines. Joya Organic Kitchen is slated to open at the Boardwalk at Science Center Drive by mid-February 2022.

Before the pandemic, the city’s booming biotech industry was successfully attracting local chefs and hospitality groups to its Class A buildings, where their full-service campus restaurants were part of the core amenities provided to company workers. As San Diegans slowly return to their offices, expect to see these partnerships ramp up again — besides Clique, the Urban Kitchen Group (Cucina Urbana) is also opening a campus restaurant in the area.

At 4,000-square-feet, Joya Organic Kitchen will be a massive indoor and outdoor space serving breakfast, lunch, and happy hour to employees and the surrounding community as well as offering venues for private and corporate events, from meetings to weddings. Executive chef Jojo Ruiz, who created the menus for Serea and Lionfish, is running the kitchen with chef de cuisine Ryan Bulluck; their menu will range from smoothies and acai bowls for breakfast to daily seasonal specials at lunch, with grab-and-go salads and sandwiches also available.