 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nautical-Themed Gin Bar Docking Next to the Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach

The Captain’s Quarters is landing by Spring/Summer 2022

by Candice Woo
A dimly-lit, tropical-themed tiki bar.
The Grass Skirt
Facebook

The group behind the Grass Skirt is doubling down in Pacific Beach and opening a brand new cocktail bar next door on Grand Avenue. Good Time Poke, which formerly fronted the popular tiki spot, is being transformed into a shared entryway that’ll also lead into an adjacent 1,472-square-foot space dubbed the Captain’s Quarters. SDCM Restaurant Group owner Matthew Spencer is once again collaborating with Davis Ink on the design aspect; the Orange County-based firm is behind the Grass Skirt’s tropical wonderland and helped create the look of a number of other local establishments including Huntress Steak House and Wolfie’s Carousel Bar. This project will be modeled after the captain’s cabin of a circa 18th century ship.

SDCM, which launched Camino Riviera in Little Italy earlier this summer, plans to open the Captain’s Quarters by Spring/Summer 2022. The lounge will hinge on gin, with a drink list by the group’s beverage director Eric Johnson and a menu of bar bites from executive chef Brian Redizowski.

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Nigeria Breeze Carrying West African Cuisine to National City

By Candice Woo

The Amalfi Coast Meets La Jolla at Incoming Italian Spot Marisi Italiano

By Candice Woo

Chef Priscilla Curiel’s Mexican Seafood Specialties Land in Old Town

By Candice Woo

Hospitality Group Behind Serea and Lionfish Bringing Massive Restaurant to Torrey Pines

By Candice Woo

Sherman Heights Record Bar Ramps Up Culinary Programming With Cross Border Chefs

By Mario A. Cortez

Birria Specialist Tuetano Taqueria Brings Soulful Mexican Food to Old Town

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world