Nautical-Themed Gin Bar Docking Next to the Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach

The group behind the Grass Skirt is doubling down in Pacific Beach and opening a brand new cocktail bar next door on Grand Avenue. Good Time Poke, which formerly fronted the popular tiki spot, is being transformed into a shared entryway that’ll also lead into an adjacent 1,472-square-foot space dubbed the Captain’s Quarters. SDCM Restaurant Group owner Matthew Spencer is once again collaborating with Davis Ink on the design aspect; the Orange County-based firm is behind the Grass Skirt’s tropical wonderland and helped create the look of a number of other local establishments including Huntress Steak House and Wolfie’s Carousel Bar. This project will be modeled after the captain’s cabin of a circa 18th century ship.

SDCM, which launched Camino Riviera in Little Italy earlier this summer, plans to open the Captain’s Quarters by Spring/Summer 2022. The lounge will hinge on gin, with a drink list by the group’s beverage director Eric Johnson and a menu of bar bites from executive chef Brian Redizowski.