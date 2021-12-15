 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Amalfi Coast Meets La Jolla at Incoming Italian Spot Marisi Italiano

The restaurant and bar from the owners of Puesto is slated for a Spring 2022 opening

by Candice Woo
Rendering of upscale dining room with central cocktail bar. Marisi Italiano

Delayed by the pandemic, Marisi Italiano is now planning for a Spring 2022 arrival in La Jolla. Developed the Adler family and named for their grandparents, the Italian restaurant is opening directly adjacent to the Wall Street location of the Adler’s Puesto Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar; it replaces Whisknlade, the neighborhood institution that shuttered in 2020 after a dozen years in operation. Operating for lunch and dinner, Marisi’s design is inspired by the Amalfi Coast and its cliffside towns along the Mediterranean.

Originally intending to launch early last year with former Cesarina chef Patrick Money, who currently helms Ambrogio15 at Sky Deck, the restaurant will now be led by Chad Huff, who comes to San Diego from Los Angeles where he was most recently the executive chef at Broad Street Oyster Co. in Malibu and has cooked at Felix Trattoria in Venice and at the Michelin-starred Providence. His menu for Marisi highlights homemade pasta, from tortelli, a filled pasta paired with oyster mushrooms and brown butter, to tonnarelli alla gricia, a classic from the Lazio region of Italy that’s an eggless cousin of carbonara. Other dishes will include beef carpaccio with green onion, pine nuts, and horseradish and calamari with Calabrian chilies, tomato, and shallots.

Rendering of a cocktail bar.
Central cocktail bar.
Marisi Italiano

With input from the group’s culinary director Erik Aronow, an alum of Republique, Destroyer, and Vespertine in LA, the restaurant will have an extensive bar program created by bar and spirits creative director Beau du Bois (The Restaurant at Meadowood) that ranges from Italian aperitivi to house limoncello and even an Italian pilsner made by Puesto Cerveceria.

Rendering of an outdoor dining patio at an Italian restaurant.
Dining patio.
Marisi Italiano
Rendering of the front of Marisi Italiano restaurant.
Front entrance.
Marisi Italiano

Marisi Italiano

1044 Wall Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Chef Priscilla Curiel’s Mexican Seafood Specialties Land in Old Town

By Candice Woo

Hospitality Group Behind Serea and Lionfish Bringing Massive Restaurant to Torrey Pines

By Candice Woo

Sherman Heights Record Bar Ramps Up Culinary Programming With Cross Border Chefs

By Mario A. Cortez

Birria Specialist Tuetano Taqueria Brings Soulful Mexican Food to Old Town

By Candice Woo

Famous Taiwanese Bakery and Cafe Chain Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

RakiRaki Returning to Little Italy With Ramen, Sushi, and Japanese-Style Fried Chicken

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world