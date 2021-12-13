 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chef Priscilla Curiel’s Mexican Seafood Specialties Land in Old Town

Mar Rustico opens at the Old Town Urban Market

by Candice Woo
A metal bowl of Mexican ceviche. Mar Rustico

After transplanting her well-admired birria spot into its brand new digs inside the Old Town Urban Market, Tuetano Taqueria founder Priscilla Curiel is now showcasing her spin on Mexican seafood at Mar Rustico, the second restaurant to open at the still-developing dining and retail collective. Operating from a walk-up counter next to the venue’s bar, its dishes are a complement to the meat-focused selections at Tuetano.

Serving mostly raw and cured seafood to start, from classic mariscos to more creative takes, the menu includes traditional fish and shrimp ceviche, shrimp aguachile verde, raw oysters, and yellowtail dressed with a ponzu sauce. Supported in the kitchen by chef Ruben Comparan (Juniper & Ivy, Tahona) and husband Fernando who runs the front of house, Curiel is planning to expand Mar Rustico’s offerings to include fish tacos, burritos, and more next month. Other Old Town Market tenants, including Por Vida Coffee and Barrio Donas, should be up and running by January.

Bowls of shrimp aguachile.
Aguachile verde at Mar Rustico.
Mar Rustico
A glass-doored storefront of a restaurant. Candice Woo

Old Town Urban Market

2548 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110

