Pandemic-Proof Liberty Public Market Adding New Food and More Outdoor Space

Major expansion is in the works for the Liberty Station venue

by Candice Woo
Exterior of building with large Liberty Public Market sign in front. Stacy Keck

As it sails into its sixth year of residence at Liberty Station, the 25,000-square-foot Liberty Public Market is embarking on a major expansion that will add nearly 6,000-square-feet to its footprint and bring in a variety of new food and retail tenants. In a first phase that’s scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, the public market will be taking over an adjacent space that previously housed a bicycle shop and bringing in food vendors that include The Mini Donut Company, a Middle-Eastern spot called Kebab Craft, and Mathide de Belgique, a Belgian waffle specialist, as well as a local apparel brand and a soap company; specialty pantry shop Baker & Olive will also be moving here from the main market.

Inside Mess Hall, the market’s indoor dining area and bar, the space currently devoted to Bottlecraft’s bottle shop will be expanded to sell wine and spirits while its beer taps will be incorporated into the central cocktail bar, which is getting extended in a remodel that should be done by early 2022.

Despite some stops and starts over the last two years, businesses at Liberty Public Market has remained steady says Matt Gordon, vice president of operations for Blue Bridge Hospitality, who tells Eater that the venue has been performing at pre-Covid numbers for the past six months.

Gordon, who also oversees the group’s restaurants in Coronado including Little Frenchie and Stake Chophouse and is planning a revamp of Leroy’s into The Islander, a beach-casual bar and restaurant, attributes a lot of the market’s staying power to its large outdoor patio, which was invaluable real estate during the pandemic.

People sit on chairs and on the grass of a patio; some people are wearing masks.
The patio at Liberty Public Market.
Blue Bridge Hospitality

Due by Spring 2022 is the final stage of the market’s renovation, a new, nearly 5,000-square-foot patio that will more that double Liberty Public Market’s outdoor space; it’ll be used for more seating as well as entertainment like live music and trivia nights.

Liberty Public Market

2820 Historic Decatur Road, , CA 92106

