 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Birria Specialist Tuetano Taqueria Brings Soulful Mexican Food to Old Town

Tuetano Taqueria is the first spot to open at the Old Town Urban Market

by Candice Woo
A birria taco topped with a piece of roasted beef shank with salsa and beef consome on the side.
Tuetano Taqueria’s bone marrow-topped birria taco with consome and salsa macha.
Candice Woo

Chef Priscilla Curiel officially moved her acclaimed Tuetano Taqueria into a new home over the holiday weekend after closing her original San Ysidro location last month. The counter-service restaurant is the first to open at the Old Town Urban Market, a new 7,000-square-foot, mostly-outdoor venue that will eventually house a mix of retail and food vendors including the locally-owned Por Vida Coffee and Barrio Donas.

A former Congress Street pub has been transformed into a compound of sorts for Curiel, with its own patio dining area, a bar, and a large kitchen dedicated to Tuetano Taqueria and Mar Rustico, the chef’s new Mexican seafood spot that should be launching within the next week or so.

A covered deck filled with a variety of tables.
The patio dining deck at Old Town Urban Market.
Candice Woo

Curiel has been perfecting her Michelin-honored birria for eight years, starting with catering and pop-ups before opening in San Ysidro in 2018. The stewed beef shoulder, seasoned with cinnamon, cloves, and guajillo chiles, is the focal point of a concise menu that includes quesadillas, tortas, and her most celebrated dish, a birria taco topped with roasted bone marrow. There’s also beer from Mujeres Brew House and Border X Brewing and wine from Escondido’s Speckle Rock Vineyards, with cocktails to come.

Old Town Urban Market

2548 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Famous Taiwanese Bakery and Cafe Chain Expanding to San Diego

By Candice Woo

RakiRaki Returning to Little Italy With Ramen, Sushi, and Japanese-Style Fried Chicken

By Candice Woo

Longtime Hillcrest Moroccan Restaurant Starting Next Chapter in the Valle de Guadalupe

By Mario A. Cortez

Underbelly Reopens With a Tokyo Cyberpunk Transformation in Little Italy

By Candice Woo

The East Village’s Italian Food Emporium Now Serves Boozy Gelato and Cocktails

By Candice Woo

Asian Tea Bar and Art Gallery Infuse La Jolla With Custom Milled Matcha

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world