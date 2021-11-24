Famous Taiwanese Bakery and Cafe Chain Expanding to San Diego

A sought-after Asian bakery and cafe is planning to open at least two outposts in the San Diego area. Founded in Japan in the 60s and established in Taiwan in 1986, Sunmerry Bakery landed in the the U.S. in 2015 and now operates stores in California as well as New Jersey and New York. Its first San Diego spot is coming to Brixmor’s Village at Mira Mesa complex at Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz where it’ll scheduled open by March/April 2022 near Mostra Coffee’s newest shop. Sunmerry CEO Peter Kao tells Eater that the company has also signed a lease for another location on Convoy Street in Kearny Mesa near the Costco Business Center.

Bringing together Japanese baking techniques and local Taiwanese flavors, Sunmerry’s vast menu encompasses more than 80 varieties of Asian breads, pastries, and desserts, from Taiwanese pineapple buns, also known as bolo buns or melon pan, flavored with Nutella and taro to green tea croissants, Portuguese egg tarts, ham and cheese danishes, and raisin rolls. The bakery also specializes in whole cakes, including Japanese jiggly cheesecake, mango mousse cake, and mocha walnut cake. In a partnership with Happy Lemon, a popular Asian tea shop, the cafe features drinks like salted cheese top coffee and brown sugar boba milk.