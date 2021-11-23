RakiRaki Returning to Little Italy With Ramen, Sushi, and Japanese-Style Fried Chicken

After switching up its long-running India Street restaurant in early 2020 to dedicate it to the Yasai, its vegan sushi spots, RakiRaki is bringing its well-known ramen back to Little Italy as part of a revamp of the space that will also incorporate the new brands that owner Junya Watanabe has been rolling out at RakiRaki’s flagship location in Kearny Mesa over the course of the past year. Now called RakiRaki Commons, the restaurant will be offering four distinct menus starting in early December.

Though it’ll still feature vegan sushi from the Yasai, executive sushi chef Hajime Matsuoka will also be showcasing his menu from Matsuoka, which debuted this summer on Convoy Street with seasonal kaiseki bento boxes plus nigiri, sushi rolls, and temarizushi, a traditional ball-shaped sushi. And in addition to his full range of ramen, from tonkotsu to spicy miso, Watanabe is serving his eponymous fried chicken, which he launched in early 2021 under the moniker Junya’s Crispy Karaage or JCK and features shoyu-marinated, double-fried karaage combos and sliders.

Scheduled to grand open on Monday, December 6 with various drink deals and half-off takeout orders placed through the restaurant’s website or over the phone, RakiRaki Commons will offer ongoing daily specials like 99-cent Sapporo draft beer and sake after 10 p.m. with purchase of any food item.