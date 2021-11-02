Morning Eats Empire Multiplies in Mission Valley and Scripps Ranch

Determined to dominate the daytime restaurant scene, Rise & Shine Hospitality Group is saturating San Diego in brunch with new locations for its Breakfast Republic and Breakfast Company establishments coming to Scripps Ranch and Mission Valley as part of a larger expansion.

With already-announced Breakfast Republic restaurants due this December in Hillcrest and February 2022 in downtown La Jolla, where the Pearl Street spot will be paired with an Eggies walk-up window serving breakfast sandwiches, owner Johan Engman is also bringing Breakfast Republic to the Scripps Ranch Shopping Center where the 2,100-square-foot restaurant and patio will land early next year.

Engman will soon have 14 Breakfast Republic outposts in Southern California and is working to grow its offshoot, Breakfast Company, with the aim of putting both restaurants in as many local neighborhoods as possible. In Mission Valley, where he already operates a Breakfast Republic, Engman is opening the Mission Valley Breakfast Company in the Rio Vista Shopping Center; the 3,200-square-foot restaurant should be open by Summer 2022.