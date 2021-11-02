One Stop Shop for Everything Vegan Opens Huge Flagship Store and Cafe in Hillcrest

All-vegan modern convenience store XMarket landed this weekend in Hillcrest; ringing in at 4,500-square-feet, it’s the first storefront for PlantX, an e-commerce site that is aiming to be the vegan version of Amazon. Stocking a large selection of vegan items on-site, with same day delivery available through Uber Eats, it offers even more products on its website.

The market carries an array of goods, from personal and pet care to sweet and savory snacks, cooking staples, refrigerated goods, and indoor plants with more products coming soon.

“We actually add new products to the website and retail assortment everyday to ensure we can supply our customers with the newest and best products,” PlantX’s CMO Alex Hoffman tells Eater. The Hillcrest location also stocks San Diego vegan brands like Kula Ice Cream, Tracy’s Real Food cookies and cheese, and San Diego Tempeh soy-free proteins.

Education material is incorporated throughout the space, with recipe cards, plant care notes, and nutritional information displayed along with product bundles to pair with the recipe cards. The staff on hand is also prepared to answer any questions, having completed a training course by nutritionist Kelly Irwin.

There’s an open-air vegan cafe at the front of the space that serves Unity Coffee cappuccinos, oat milk lattes, and steeped cups of Brandywine Coffee Roasters teas. And a refrigerated case offers grab-and-go drinks and prepared foods alongside pastries by local bakeries Pan el Barro, The Gluten Free Bakery Co, and Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen.

Chef de cuisine Jeff Marriott runs the kitchen, which offers sandwiches developed by Matthew Kenney Cuisine using bread from local bakeries including Charlie’s Best Bread and Pan el Barro. The menu includes the Caprese with California’s Miyoko mozzarella, thick-cut heirloom tomatoes, and arugula on a focaccia bun spread with pesto, and banh mi with braised tempeh, scallion mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, and cilantro, and a waffle-based avocado toast.

XMarket, 3930 Fifth Ave,, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.