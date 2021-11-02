 clock menu more-arrow no yes

One Stop Shop for Everything Vegan Opens Huge Flagship Store and Cafe in Hillcrest

XMarket encompasses an all-vegan convenience store and a cafe

by Kelly Bone

Outdoor patio and al-glass storefront with XMarket sign.
XMarket on 5th Ave in Hillcrest.
Kelly Bone

All-vegan modern convenience store XMarket landed this weekend in Hillcrest; ringing in at 4,500-square-feet, it’s the first storefront for PlantX, an e-commerce site that is aiming to be the vegan version of Amazon. Stocking a large selection of vegan items on-site, with same day delivery available through Uber Eats, it offers even more products on its website.

The market carries an array of goods, from personal and pet care to sweet and savory snacks, cooking staples, refrigerated goods, and indoor plants with more products coming soon.

“We actually add new products to the website and retail assortment everyday to ensure we can supply our customers with the newest and best products,” PlantX’s CMO Alex Hoffman tells Eater. The Hillcrest location also stocks San Diego vegan brands like Kula Ice Cream, Tracy’s Real Food cookies and cheese, and San Diego Tempeh soy-free proteins.

XMarket’s main shopping area with shelves and refrigerated coolers.
Shopping aisles.
Kelly Bone
A plant-filled XMarket store with shelves of vegan products.

Education material is incorporated throughout the space, with recipe cards, plant care notes, and nutritional information displayed along with product bundles to pair with the recipe cards. The staff on hand is also prepared to answer any questions, having completed a training course by nutritionist Kelly Irwin.

Coffee counter with open refrigerated case of drinks and food.
Coffee bar.
Kelly Bone
A man with a mask on his face wears a chef’s coat and apron.
Chef de cuisine Jeff Marriott.
Kelly Bone

There’s an open-air vegan cafe at the front of the space that serves Unity Coffee cappuccinos, oat milk lattes, and steeped cups of Brandywine Coffee Roasters teas. And a refrigerated case offers grab-and-go drinks and prepared foods alongside pastries by local bakeries Pan el Barro, The Gluten Free Bakery Co, and Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen.

Chef de cuisine Jeff Marriott runs the kitchen, which offers sandwiches developed by Matthew Kenney Cuisine using bread from local bakeries including Charlie’s Best Bread and Pan el Barro. The menu includes the Caprese with California’s Miyoko mozzarella, thick-cut heirloom tomatoes, and arugula on a focaccia bun spread with pesto, and banh mi with braised tempeh, scallion mayo, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, and cilantro, and a waffle-based avocado toast.

A large sandwich on a metal tray.
Tempeh Banh Mi.
Kelly Bone
Sandwich with sliced meat, lettuce, and olive spread.
Meat Lovers Sandwich.
Kelly Bone

XMarket, 3930 Fifth Ave,, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

XMarket

3930 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

