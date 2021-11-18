Underbelly Reopens With a Tokyo Cyberpunk Transformation in Little Italy

After a five-month temporary closure, Underbelly reopens in Little Italy on Thursday, November 18 which just happens to be the 10th anniversary of its original debut way back in 2011. Continuing its efforts to update some of its longstanding restaurants and bars, including the Neighborhood revamp and the pivot of Soda & Swine into Fortunate Son, CH Projects has reimagined its ramen spot into a Blade Runner-esque, cyberpunk vision of futuristic Tokyo that has nearly every inch of the compact restaurant at the corner of Fir Street and Kettner Boulevard covered in neon lighting.

With retractable liquor racks that extend from the ceiling, and a remodeled kitchen and bar, the restaurant is now serving a bigger menu, matching the offerings of its North Park counterpart with its classic ramen as well as appetizers, bao, and bento boxes. It also has fresh cocktails created by CH Projects bar director Andrew Cordero based on unique glassware and Japanese flavors, ranging from the Neo Noir made with scotch, koji, barley honey, lemon, and egg white to the Sakura Falls, a mix of Japanese gin, nigori sake, coconut cream, sakura blossom, and lime. The new cocktails will launch first in Little Italy before making their way to the North Park location by next week.