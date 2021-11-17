The East Village’s Italian Food Emporium Now Serves Boozy Gelato and Cocktails

Italian gelato and Mexican tequila join forces at new tequila gelato bar from GelatoLove, the Carlsbad company that opened an outpost this summer inside East Village Italian market and restaurant RoVino The Foodery.

The gelateria, which makes its gelato using allulose as a sweetener, and locally-owned CaliFino Tequila have partnered up to develop a boozy gelato and gelato-based cocktail counter that features frozen desserts and drinks infused with distillery’s spirits. The still-growing menu includes Sicilian pistachio gelato with tequila blanco, Carlsbad strawberry gelato with tequila reposado, and espresso gelato with tequila anejo plus cocktails like a sgroppino, a traditional Italian sorbetto cocktail, made with lemon sorbet, prosecco, and tequila, and pistachio gelato blended with tequila blanco and Grand Marnier.

Its launch on Thursday, November 18 is timed with the opening of the new liquor department which stocks a large selection of spirits inside the RoVino marketplace and the debut of cocktails at its on-site restaurant. In addition to classics like daiquiris and margaritas, the cocktail menu includes limoncello and tequila shot specials at happy hour.

The market is also running a Thanksgiving food donation event through Monday, November 22, collecting boxed or canned food items that will be going to families in need through the Our Lady of Guadalupe church along with 100 free Thanksgiving meals prepared by RoVino’s kitchen.