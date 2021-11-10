Local Mexican-Owned Coffee and Doughnut Shops Join the Lineup at Old Town Urban Market

Old Town Urban Market is finalizing its food roster as the 7,000-square-foot project approaches its first wave of openings. The fully-renovated, mostly-outdoor site at the corner of Congress and Twiggs is bringing in two locally-established businesses into the mix: Por Vida, which operates a cafe and gallery in Barrio Logan’s art district as well as an outpost inside the Plaza Bonita mall, and Barrio Donas, a doughnut shop in Clairemont with another location headed for National City.

Por Vida offers a wide array of coffee and espresso drinks, from cortados and cappuccinos to cold brew and specialty drinks like horchata and dulce de leche lattes, as well as Mexican hot chocolate and aguas frescas, while Barrio Donas serves up doughnuts with Mexican-inspired flavors such as mazapan, churro, and cajeta plus other pastries, tortas, and more.

Barrio Donas co-owner Jonathan Garcia tells Eater that the Old Town spot will be dubbed Barrio Donas: The Missing Hole and will focus on doughnut holes along with conchitas, orejas, empanadas, Oaxacan banana leaf tamales, and bolinachos, which are French rolls stuffed with a savory filling. The doughnut shop is aiming to be open by November 27 along with birria specialist Tuetano Taqueria and its new Mexican seafood spot, Mar Rustico.

Being part of the revitalization of Old Town and bringing in more locally-owned businesses is especially meaningful for Old Town Urban Market owners and San Diego natives Kevin Sadrieh and Zoha Sakhavat of SDS LLC., a development company that has worked in residential and commercial properties in the area for over 15 years. Operations director Shannen El-Qasem tells Eater that they’re working on filling two remaining spaces before its initial vendors launch later this month.