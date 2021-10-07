 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

All-in-One Cafe, Market, and Italian Restaurant Arrives in Encinitas

North County’s Mrkt Space is also coming to La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe

by Candice Woo
Customers stand and sit around tables next to roll-up garage doors. Mrkt Space

A community space combining a market, cafe, cocktail bar, and a restaurant called Mrkt Space has landed on the 101 just blocks from Encinitas Beach. Owner Matt Power lives in North County, but opened the first Mrkt Space in Australia offering the convenience of a corner store with the multiple dining options of an all-day cafe, where neighbors might grab coffee in the morning and then a glass of wine and charcuterie plate after work. He now intends to expand to several areas in and around San Diego.

The 2,850-square-foot Encinitas location operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, starting with espresso drinks, fueled by La Mesa’s Public Square Coffee and made in the Australian style, which Power says is typified by the use of smoother and lighter roasts. With seating for 60 indoors and out, the restaurant and bar serves a menu that ranges from breakfast toasts and baked eggs to salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, and meat and cheese boards, plus cocktails, beer, and wine. Around the space, coolers and shelves are stocked with everything from eggs and fresh pasta to pantry items, gourmet chocolate, and bottles of wine. There’s also a gift section, as well as a variety of grab-and-go dishes.

A communal table surrounded by shelves of wine bottles at MRKT SPACE. Mrkt Space
A charcuterie board, salad, and flatbread from MRKT SPACE. MRKT SPACE

Power tells Eater that he plans to use a central communal table to host guest chef appearances and wine tastings in the future. He’s already working on building more Mrkt Space locations, including one in La Jolla Shores that should open by the end of the year and another in Rancho Santa Fe that will include a rooftop deck.

People sit around a table surrounded by shelves of groceries and a wall of refrigerated coolers. Mrkt Space

Mrkt Space, 782 N. Coast Highway 101, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Mrkt Space

782 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024 Visit Website

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

A Flashy Mexican Bistro From Beverly Hills Is Heading to the Gaslamp

By Candice Woo

Convoy Street Adds Another Cantonese Restaurant Contender

By Candice Woo

Dave’s Hot Chicken, Backed by Rapper Drake, Continues Expansion in San Diego

By Candice Woo

Oceanside’s First Fine Dining Restaurant Is Shooting for Michelin Stardom

By Candice Woo

Michelin Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

By Candice Woo

Tony Hawk Teams Up With Former Jeune et Jolie Chef to Open Chick N’ Hawk — And It’s More Than Just Chicken Sandwiches

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world