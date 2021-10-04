Convoy Street Adds Another Cantonese Restaurant Contender

While San Diego diners wait patiently for China Max Seafood Restaurant to rebuild and reopen after the fire that completely destroyed the long-running Chinese restaurant in 2020, a recently opened spot in the same Convoy Street plaza is now serving a similar style of Cantonese cuisine.

Eastern Dynasty replaced Jin’s Pot in the Kearny Mesa center, and Eater has confirmed that at least one member of its ownership team previously worked at Noble Chef, a well-regarded Chinese establishment on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard that’s perhaps best known for its standout roast duck and pork.

With its own display case of roast meats front and center in the dining room, Eastern Dynasty is also serving an accomplished array of classic Cantonese barbecue, from crispy-skinned roast duck and roast pork to char siu and soy sauce chicken, which can be ordered in combination plates of two to five items.

The extensive menu also includes live seafood, including steamed whole fish and stir-fried lobster, in various preparations ranging from ginger and scallion to pepper and garlic. Currently operating for dine-in and takeout at lunch and dinner, Eastern Dynasty is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.