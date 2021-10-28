 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Galaxy Taco Shutters in La Jolla Shores But Will Reopen Next Spring as New Restaurant

Chef/partner Trey Foshee says rising costs propelled the closure

by Candice Woo
Bar and dining room with colorful corn mural at Galaxy Taco. Bradley Schweit

Launched in 2015 in La Jolla Shores, Galaxy Taco closed its doors for good on Wednesday, October 27. Owner Trey Foshee, who is also executive chef-partner at George’s at the Cove, tells Eater that he’s still ironing out the details but is planning to open a new restaurant in the space by spring 2022. Galaxy head chef Christine Rivera and her kitchen staff will move to downtown La Jolla to work at George’s in the interim.

Rivera cooked at George’s California Modern, its fine-dining component, for three years before she was tapped to open Galaxy, where she was recognized for her ambitious tortilla program and named an Eater Young Guns winner in 2016. The casual restaurant with a modern Mexican menu was also known for its events, from book signings and Dia de los Muertos dinners to its popular “Taco Takeover” series with guests chefs from San Diego and beyond.

Foshee cites rising operational costs as one of the main reasons behind the shutter, “The ceiling to what people are willing to pay for good ingredients and well-made Mexican food is too low and we have been fighting against that for six-and-a-half years,” he said, “I’m proud of what we have accomplished there. We had a good run but it’s time for a change.” The chef, who temporarily closed George’s California Modern during the pandemic, says the restaurant will remain on hiatus for now while George’s Ocean Terrace and Level2 bar are still open for business.

Foursquare

Galaxy Taco

2259 Avenida De La Playa, , CA 92037 (858) 228-5655 Visit Website

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

San Diego’s First Absinthe Bar Is Bringing La Vie Boheme to 30th Street

By Candice Woo

A New South Bay Cafe Showcases Mexican-Grown Coffee

By Mario A. Cortez

TV’s ‘Golden Girls’ Rule Over Chula Vista’s Instagrammable New Bakery and Cafe

By Candice Woo

Rollin Roots Is Coming Back Bigger Than Ever After Fire Guts Vegan Food Truck

By Kelly Bone

Tuetano Taqueria Chef Priscilla Curiel Is Bringing Mexican Seafood to Old Town

By Candice Woo

Crispy, Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken Chain BB.Q Reopens in San Diego 

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world