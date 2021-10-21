 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tuetano Taqueria Chef Priscilla Curiel Is Bringing Mexican Seafood to Old Town

Mar Rustico will serve seafood burritos, stews, and more at the Old Town Urban Market

by Candice Woo
Iron gate and white wall with mural of a tree and portrait of Frieda Kahlo.
Old Town Urban Market.
Candice Woo

Chef Priscilla Curial of the Michelin-recognized Tuetano Taqueria is opening a new restaurant in the Old Town Urban Market that will have a focus on Mexican-style seafood. Calling it Mar Rustico, Curiel says it’s inspired by the Baja California Sur region and her time spent consulting on a restaurant in La Paz, Mexico.

Curiel will shutter Tuetano Taqueria’s original San Ysidro location on Sunday, October 24, relocating it to the Old Town Urban Market where the birria spot will be located adjacent to Mar Rustico. Her seasonal menu for the new restaurant will feature tuna machaca and smoked marlin burritos, along with seafood guisados, or stews, and seafood tostadas. Non-seafood options will include grilled meat and beet ceviche. Its bar will start by serving wine and beer, but Curiel says they hope to eventually offer cocktails.

The 7,000-square-foot, all outdoor seating venue will ultimately host seven food vendors and two retail tenants, including Ruth’s No. 5, a San Diego-based salsa company. Old Town Urban Market operations director Shannen El-Qasem tells Eater that they are still finalizing the rest of the lineup for the remaining stalls, but says that coffee, wine, pizza, empanadas, and gelato are all in contention. The market, which is aiming to open by late fall or early winter, also plans to dedicate space to showcasing pop-ups by local businesses.

Old Town Urban Market

2548 Congress Street, San Diego, CA 92110

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Crispy, Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken Chain BB.Q Reopens in San Diego 

By Candice Woo

A Massive Wine Tasting Room Hits Liberty Station Next Year

By Candice Woo

Iconic Mission Bay Building Revived as Vegan Cafe

By Kelly Bone

All-in-One Cafe, Market, and Italian Restaurant Arrives in Encinitas

By Candice Woo

A Flashy Mexican Bistro From Beverly Hills Is Heading to the Gaslamp

By Candice Woo

Convoy Street Adds Another Cantonese Restaurant Contender

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world