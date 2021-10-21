Tuetano Taqueria Chef Priscilla Curiel Is Bringing Mexican Seafood to Old Town

Chef Priscilla Curial of the Michelin-recognized Tuetano Taqueria is opening a new restaurant in the Old Town Urban Market that will have a focus on Mexican-style seafood. Calling it Mar Rustico, Curiel says it’s inspired by the Baja California Sur region and her time spent consulting on a restaurant in La Paz, Mexico.

Curiel will shutter Tuetano Taqueria’s original San Ysidro location on Sunday, October 24, relocating it to the Old Town Urban Market where the birria spot will be located adjacent to Mar Rustico. Her seasonal menu for the new restaurant will feature tuna machaca and smoked marlin burritos, along with seafood guisados, or stews, and seafood tostadas. Non-seafood options will include grilled meat and beet ceviche. Its bar will start by serving wine and beer, but Curiel says they hope to eventually offer cocktails.

The 7,000-square-foot, all outdoor seating venue will ultimately host seven food vendors and two retail tenants, including Ruth’s No. 5, a San Diego-based salsa company. Old Town Urban Market operations director Shannen El-Qasem tells Eater that they are still finalizing the rest of the lineup for the remaining stalls, but says that coffee, wine, pizza, empanadas, and gelato are all in contention. The market, which is aiming to open by late fall or early winter, also plans to dedicate space to showcasing pop-ups by local businesses.