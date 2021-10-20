 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Crispy, Crunchy Korean Fried Chicken Chain BB.Q Reopens in San Diego

BB.Q Chicken is back on Convoy with more locations to come

by Candice Woo
A plate of crispy Korean fried chicken.
Golden original fried chicken from bb.q Chicken.
BB.Q Chicken

One of San Diego’s first restaurants dedicated to Korean fried chicken is back after an eight-year absence with plans to expand to additional outposts within the city. BB.Q Chicken reopens on Wednesday, October 20, opening at the Convoy Village Shopping Center just down the street from its original location which operated from 2008 to 2013.

After expanding across the U.S. and throughout California in recent years, strategy and marketing manager Andrew Lee tells Eater that the Korean-based company was ready to re-enter one of its early stateside markets. The Convoy restaurant is just one of at least three stores planned for San Diego over the next two to three years, says Lee.

BB.Q Chicken was founded in Korea in 1995 and has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing chains. Lee says each location brines its chicken before breading — a process that takes a day or two before its final fry. Its bone-in and boneless chicken is available in a wide array of styles, from Golden Original to Soy-Garlic and Spicy Galbi. The Convoy restaurant will offer other dishes, including kimchi fried rice and trendy rose ddukbokki, rice cakes in a creamy sauce, as well as beer and soju.

The open ordering counter and dining room at bbq.Chicken on Convoy. BB.Q Chicken

The history of Korean fried chicken, also known as the other KFC, dates back to the Korean war when members of the American military, while stationed in Korean, fried up chicken instead of turkey for a Thanksgiving meal and introduced it their Korean counterparts. KFC’s popularity in the country grew steadily and is now one of Korea’s more popular exports, with Korean-style fried chicken chains spanning the globe.

BB.Q Chicken

4344 Convoy Street Ste Q , San Diego, CA 92111

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Tuetano Taqueria Chef Priscilla Curiel Is Bringing Mexican Seafood to Old Town

By Candice Woo

A Massive Wine Tasting Room Hits Liberty Station Next Year

By Candice Woo

Iconic Mission Bay Building Revived as Vegan Cafe

By Kelly Bone

All-in-One Cafe, Market, and Italian Restaurant Arrives in Encinitas

By Candice Woo

A Flashy Mexican Bistro From Beverly Hills Is Heading to the Gaslamp

By Candice Woo

Convoy Street Adds Another Cantonese Restaurant Contender

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world