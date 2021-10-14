A Massive Wine Tasting Room Hits Liberty Station Next Year

Carruth Cellars, San Diego’s biggest urban winery, is expanding its production facility to Oceanside and opening another tasting room in Liberty Station. The winery has existing tasting room locations in Little Italy, Carlsbad, and Solana Beach, which also serves as its current production hub.

Later this fall, Carruth will open another tasting room in Oceanside where it has relocated its winemaking facility, enabling owner Adam Carruth to go from producing 12,500 to 15,000 cases annually. The site, a new 14,500-square-foot development near the Oceanside Municipal Airport called Hangar 76, will be shared with Tipping Point Brewing Co. and mobile food vendors.

By scaling up production, the company will now have the capacity to open more satellite locations including a 10,000-square-foot tasting room and restaurant in Liberty Station’s Arts District near Con Pane and Stone Brewing. The space, a former art gallery, will offer a menu of cheese boards, paninis, and salads to pair with its wines. That project is expected to be completed in spring 2022.