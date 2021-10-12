Iconic Mission Bay Building Revived as Vegan Cafe

Newly renovated and re-dubbed as the Mission Bay Beach Club, the iconic Mission Bay Visitors Information Center has returned to its original purpose as a gathering space for locals and tourists with the opening of an all-vegan coffee shop called Superbloom and a forthcoming restaurant.

A curvilinear structure built in 1969 by San Diego’s Richard “Dick” Lareau, the building overlooking the bay has lived many lives. Once the heart of Mission Bay tourism, the site eventually became an unmanned vending machine area, storage space, and public bathroom. In 2010, the site was decommissioned and sat derelict until this year.

Superbloom sits under the mid-century spire that crowns the renovated building, which was modernized by Bradley Schnell of Playground Design and Kristine Overacre of Beaucoup Creative in partnership with the City of San Diego and the Mission Bay Parks department. Local roaster Mostra provides the beans for Superbloom’s hot and cold drinks, which can come spiked with flavored syrups or a foamy pour of oat milk. The pastry case is filled with flaky croissants and tender scones from Split Bakehouse, and this is the only spot to get Split’s oat milk ice cream sandwiches. Prepared savory dishes from Urban Remedy, like a vegan Caesar salad or soba noodles bowl, are available as well.

The back side of the building holds Beach Bunny a bike rental and beach boutique and the prime bay-facing curve of the building is slated to become an all-day wood-fired pizzeria and wine bar called Picnic sometime next year. The gentle slope towards the building is planted with an urban vineyard that Schnell and Overacre hope to press into a house wine. “We’re just at the early stages and need to see how our grapes fare on site, but so far so good,” Overacre tells Eater.