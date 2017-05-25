Where to Eat at the San Diego International Airport

With travel to and from San Diego seemingly back to pre-pandemic volume, passengers flying in and out of the San Diego International Airport (SAN) can access a wide array of dining options within the airport, with several fuel-up spots linked to local restaurants.
A reminder that concessions are continuing to reopen as passenger counts increase and operating hours are subject to change, so check the airport’s official website before you fly for updated information.
TERMINAL 1:
- The Counter: Custom Built Burgers: Customers can curate their burger experience by customizing with a range of toppings. Fun fact: skate board pro Tony Hawk is a local partner. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 4]
- Starbucks: T1 Pre-Security
- Ciao Gourmet Market: T1E Casual & Quick Service Dining
- Pacifica Breeze Café: T1 Pre-Security Sit Down Dining
- Urban Crave: T1W Casual & Quick Service Dining
- Jetbox: T1W Casual & Quick Service Dining (Grab & Go)
TERMINAL 2 WEST
- Phil’s BBQ: The crowd-drawing local chain brings its meaty menu to the airport. Find baby back rib and chicken dinners plus its classic sandwiches, the BBQ Broham with pulled pork and the El Toro featuring barbecue-sauced tri-tip. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 46]
- Urban Crave
- Bubbles Seafood and Wine Bar – Sunset Cove
- Tommy V’s Pizzeria – Sunset Cove
- Saffron Thai – Sunset Cove
- Qdoba Mexican Grill – Sunset Cove
- Camden Food Co.
- Peet’s Coffee & Tea
- Stone Brewing Company
- PGA Tour Grill
- Starbucks
- Elegant Desserts
- Pannikin Coffee & Tea
- Beaudevin Wine & Tapas Bar
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
TERMINAL 2 EAST
- Prado at the Airport: This restaurant and bar is an offshoot of the longstanding Cohn Restaurant Group’s establishment in Balboa Park. Daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 26t]
- Panda Express
- Jack in the Box
- Artisan Market, Firewood Café, Pannikin, Stone
- Peet’s Coffee & Tea
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Jetbox
- Fresh Attraction (Grab & Go)
- Illy Coffee - Casual & Quick Service Dining