Where to Eat at the San Diego International Airport

With travel to and from San Diego seemingly back to pre-pandemic volume, passengers flying in and out of the San Diego International Airport (SAN) can access a wide array of dining options within the airport, with several fuel-up spots linked to local restaurants.

A reminder that concessions are continuing to reopen as passenger counts increase and operating hours are subject to change, so check the airport’s official website before you fly for updated information.

TERMINAL 1:

The Counter: Custom Built Burgers: Customers can curate their burger experience by customizing with a range of toppings. Fun fact: skate board pro Tony Hawk is a local partner. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 4]

Starbucks: T1 Pre-Security

Ciao Gourmet Market: T1E Casual & Quick Service Dining

Pacifica Breeze Café: T1 Pre-Security Sit Down Dining

Urban Crave: T1W Casual & Quick Service Dining

Jetbox: T1W Casual & Quick Service Dining (Grab & Go)

TERMINAL 2 WEST

Phil’s BBQ: The crowd-drawing local chain brings its meaty menu to the airport. Find baby back rib and chicken dinners plus its classic sandwiches, the BBQ Broham with pulled pork and the El Toro featuring barbecue-sauced tri-tip. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 46]

Urban Crave

Bubbles Seafood and Wine Bar – Sunset Cove

Tommy V’s Pizzeria – Sunset Cove

Saffron Thai – Sunset Cove

Qdoba Mexican Grill – Sunset Cove

Camden Food Co.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Stone Brewing Company

PGA Tour Grill

Starbucks

Elegant Desserts

Pannikin Coffee & Tea

Beaudevin Wine & Tapas Bar

Einstein Bros. Bagels

TERMINAL 2 EAST