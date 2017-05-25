 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Where to Eat at the San Diego International Airport

Recently updated dining info for the San Diego airport

by Candice Woo Updated
A food court at the San Diego International Airport. San Diego International Airport

With travel to and from San Diego seemingly back to pre-pandemic volume, passengers flying in and out of the San Diego International Airport (SAN) can access a wide array of dining options within the airport, with several fuel-up spots linked to local restaurants.

A reminder that concessions are continuing to reopen as passenger counts increase and operating hours are subject to change, so check the airport’s official website before you fly for updated information.

A plane is parked outside an airport. San Diego International Airport

TERMINAL 1:

  • The Counter: Custom Built Burgers: Customers can curate their burger experience by customizing with a range of toppings. Fun fact: skate board pro Tony Hawk is a local partner. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 4]
  • Starbucks: T1 Pre-Security
  • Ciao Gourmet Market: T1E Casual & Quick Service Dining
  • Pacifica Breeze Café: T1 Pre-Security Sit Down Dining
  • Urban Crave: T1W Casual & Quick Service Dining
  • Jetbox: T1W Casual & Quick Service Dining (Grab & Go)
Courtesy photo

TERMINAL 2 WEST

  • Phil’s BBQ: The crowd-drawing local chain brings its meaty menu to the airport. Find baby back rib and chicken dinners plus its classic sandwiches, the BBQ Broham with pulled pork and the El Toro featuring barbecue-sauced tri-tip. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 46]
  • Urban Crave
  • Bubbles Seafood and Wine Bar – Sunset Cove
  • Tommy V’s Pizzeria – Sunset Cove
  • Saffron Thai – Sunset Cove
  • Qdoba Mexican Grill – Sunset Cove
  • Camden Food Co.
  • Peet’s Coffee & Tea
  • Stone Brewing Company
  • PGA Tour Grill
  • Starbucks
  • Elegant Desserts
  • Pannikin Coffee & Tea
  • Beaudevin Wine & Tapas Bar
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels
The entrance of an airport restaurant.
Prado at the Airport
San Diego International Airport

TERMINAL 2 EAST

  • Prado at the Airport: This restaurant and bar is an offshoot of the longstanding Cohn Restaurant Group’s establishment in Balboa Park. Daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 26t]
  • Panda Express
  • Jack in the Box
  • Artisan Market, Firewood Café, Pannikin, Stone
  • Peet’s Coffee & Tea
  • California Pizza Kitchen
  • Jetbox
  • Fresh Attraction (Grab & Go)
  • Illy Coffee - Casual & Quick Service Dining

More From Eater San Diego

The Latest

Cult-Favorite NYC Bakery Bringing Famous Crepe Cakes to Westfield UTC

By Candice Woo

Sycamore Den Is Changing Hands in Normal Heights

By Candice Woo

Team Behind Michelin-Starred Jeune et Jolie Developing Duo of New Restaurants for Carlsbad

By Candice Woo

San Diego’s Largest Urban Winery Is Leaving Little Italy for Liberty Station

By Candice Woo

Coffee, Micheladas, and More Fill in Old Town Food Hall Roster

By Candice Woo

Casual Spot for Build-Your-Own Ceviche Lands in Mission Valley

By Candice Woo

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater San Diego newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world