Where to Eat at the San Diego International Airport

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas to follow, there’s lots of holiday travel on the horizon. While flying in and out of the San Diego International Airport (SAN), locals and tourists alike can access a wide array of dining options within the airport’s terminals and concourses, with several fuel-up spots that have ties to area restaurants.
Recently landing is local roaster Dark Horse Coffee, whose airport outpost in Terminal 1 East is located near the Southwest Airlines concourses. Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., it serves a full range of coffee and espresso drinks as well as breakfast items, sandwiches, and vegan doughnuts plus beer, wine, and canned cocktails.
The new Terminal 1 — which will eventually house restaurants from notable San Diego-based brands like Puesto, Cutwater Spirits, and more — is still under construction so allow for plenty of time when arriving at the airport.
Operating hours are subject to change, so check the airport’s official website before you fly for updated information.
TERMINAL 1:
- The Counter: Custom Built Burgers: Customers can curate their burger experience by customizing with a range of toppings. Fun fact: skate board pro Tony Hawk is a local partner. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 4]
- San Life Market/Illy Coffee: Pre-Security Level 1
- Jack in the Box: T1 West Pre-Security Level 1
- Pacifica Breeze Café: T1 Pre-Security
- Urban Crave: T1West
- Jetbox: T1West
- Peet’s Coffee & Tea: T1West Level 2
- Ciao Gourmet Market: T1East
- Bankers Hill Bar & Restaurant: T1East Level 2
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: T1East
- Dark Horse Coffee Roasters: T1East
TERMINAL 2 WEST
- Phil’s BBQ: The crowd-drawing local chain brings its meaty menu to the airport. Find baby back rib and chicken dinners plus its classic sandwiches, the BBQ Broham with pulled pork and the El Toro featuring barbecue-sauced tri-tip. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 46]
- Urban Crave
- Bubbles Seafood and Wine Bar – Sunset Cove
- Tommy V’s Pizzeria – Sunset Cove
- Saffron Thai – Sunset Cove
- Qdoba Mexican Grill – Sunset Cove
- Camden Food Co.
- Peet’s Coffee & Tea
- Stone Brewing Company
- PGA Tour Grill
- Starbucks
- Elegant Desserts
- Pannikin Coffee & Tea
- Beaudevin Wine & Tapas Bar
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
TERMINAL 2 EAST
- Prado at the Airport: This restaurant and bar is an offshoot of the longstanding Cohn Restaurant Group’s establishment in Balboa Park. Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 26t]
- San Life Market/Illy Coffee: Post-Security Level 2
- Panda Express
- Jack in the Box
- Artisan Market, Firewood Café, Pannikin, Stone
- Peet’s Coffee & Tea
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Jetbox (Grab & Go)
- Fresh Attraction (Grab & Go)