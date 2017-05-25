Where to Eat at the San Diego International Airport

With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas to follow, there’s lots of holiday travel on the horizon. While flying in and out of the San Diego International Airport (SAN), locals and tourists alike can access a wide array of dining options within the airport’s terminals and concourses, with several fuel-up spots that have ties to area restaurants.

Recently landing is local roaster Dark Horse Coffee, whose airport outpost in Terminal 1 East is located near the Southwest Airlines concourses. Open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., it serves a full range of coffee and espresso drinks as well as breakfast items, sandwiches, and vegan doughnuts plus beer, wine, and canned cocktails.

The new Terminal 1 — which will eventually house restaurants from notable San Diego-based brands like Puesto, Cutwater Spirits, and more — is still under construction so allow for plenty of time when arriving at the airport.

Operating hours are subject to change, so check the airport’s official website before you fly for updated information.

TERMINAL 1:

The Counter: Custom Built Burgers: Customers can curate their burger experience by customizing with a range of toppings. Fun fact: skate board pro Tony Hawk is a local partner. Open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 4]

Jack in the Box: T1 West Pre-Security Level 1

Pacifica Breeze Café: T1 Pre-Security

Urban Crave: T1West

Jetbox: T1West

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: T1West Level 2

Ciao Gourmet Market: T1East

Bankers Hill Bar & Restaurant: T1East Level 2

Einstein Bros. Bagels: T1East

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters: T1East

TERMINAL 2 WEST

Phil’s BBQ: The crowd-drawing local chain brings its meaty menu to the airport. Find baby back rib and chicken dinners plus its classic sandwiches, the BBQ Broham with pulled pork and the El Toro featuring barbecue-sauced tri-tip. Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 46]

Bubbles Seafood and Wine Bar – Sunset Cove

Tommy V’s Pizzeria – Sunset Cove

Saffron Thai – Sunset Cove

Qdoba Mexican Grill – Sunset Cove

Camden Food Co.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Stone Brewing Company

PGA Tour Grill

Starbucks

Elegant Desserts

Pannikin Coffee & Tea

Beaudevin Wine & Tapas Bar

Einstein Bros. Bagels

TERMINAL 2 EAST

Prado at the Airport: This restaurant and bar is an offshoot of the longstanding Cohn Restaurant Group’s establishment in Balboa Park. Daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. [Gate 26t]

Panda Express

Jack in the Box

Artisan Market, Firewood Café, Pannikin, Stone

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

California Pizza Kitchen

Jetbox (Grab & Go)

Fresh Attraction (Grab & Go)