What to Eat at San Diego's Petco Park, Home of the Padres

Baseball is back in San Diego. Our beloved Padres are set to play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Opening Day, when a Fan Fest watch party will be held at Petco Park, but the team itself will be returning to the ballpark on Thursday, April 14 for the 2022 home opener against the Atlanta Braves.

In recent years, the food offerings at Petco Park have seriously enhanced the sports-watching experience: notable additions to the 2021 roster included Din Tai Fung, Grand Ole BBQ, and Puesto. They joined an impressive, mostly-local lineup featuring Pizza Port, Gaglione Brothers, Hodad’s, Blue Water Grill, Board and Brew, Cravory Cookies, Barrio Dog, and Seaside Market.

Not returning to the stadium in 2022: Buona Forchetta and Everbowl.

Check out this year’s new food options below:

Holy Paleta, known for its storefronts in Little Italy and Bonita, is bringing its signature Mexican paletas in a range of dairy-based and vegan flavors, which will be served plain or with a choice of sauces and toppings. Available near Section 112.

Negihama Sushi will offer an assortment of freshly-made grab-and-go sushi from its spot in the Mercado near Section 102.

Cucina Stella, a new Italian outpost created by Petco Park’s concessionaire Delaware North, is cooking up Neapolitan-style pizza and a specialty meatball sandwich made with handmade meatballs, marinara sauce, and parmesan cheese on a rustic Italian roll. Available in the Mercado near Section 103.

Sambazon will be serving a variety of organic and vegan acai bowls along with acai-based margaritas. Available near Section 109

San Diego’s Finest Hot Chicken is another Delaware North-run stall. Created just for Petco Park, its signature sandwich is the Hot Hen, which features seasoned crispy chicken topped with Fresno chile slaw, pickles, and fuego sauce on a brioche bun. Available near Section 316 and also featured at the Draft by Ballast Point near Section 207.

Jack in the Box will offer loaded tiny tacos, chicken strips, curly fries and mini churros along with a signature Purple Haze cocktail. It will be located near Section 323, just around the corner from the Jack in the Box Antenna Ball by the right-field foul pole.

The Lexus Club, formerly known as the Compass Premier Club, will feature a collaboration between Delaware North’s on-site executive chef Phil Dumlao and the team from Brandt Beef and Solana Beach’s Ranch 45.

Puesto is expanding its presence at the park with a second stand in the middle field level/ Section 107 that will feature a larger menu, with new options ranging from birria nachos and chicken al pastor burritos to frozen cocktails and a Mexican-style light lager brewed at its Mission Valley cerveceria.